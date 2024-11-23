ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Election results: Will make collective decision regarding the CM post, says Eknath Shinde

Updated - November 23, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expresses gratitude for landslide victory in Assembly Elections, promises collective decision on new CM

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the state Assembly elections, in Thane, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As a majority has been assured for the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly Election results, Eknath Shinde thanked their voters.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters and congratulate them for giving us a resounding majority. This is a landslide victory. I thank my beloved sisters, brothers, farmers, and elders who voted for us. They have recognised the development we have delivered over the past two and a half years. This is a thumping majority,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“This victory is ‘Na Bhuto, Na Bhavishyati’ (neither in the past nor will there be another in the future),” said CM Shinde.

Regarding the naming of the new chief minister, Mr. Shinde said, “We will make a collective decision regarding the chief ministerial post.”

Mr. Shinde also responded to the Opposition parties saying, “We chose to respond to their (the Opposition MVA) allegations not with counterclaims, but through our work – and the people rewarded us with a landslide victory.”

“When Centre and State works together, it results in development,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading from Kopri-Pachpakhadi by 14180 votes; Ajit Pawar is leading with 9391 votes in Baramati.

Most Popular

