 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra Election results: Will make collective decision regarding the CM post, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expresses gratitude for landslide victory in Assembly Elections, promises collective decision on new CM

Updated - November 23, 2024 01:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory signs along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Assembly polls, in Thane on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory signs along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Assembly polls, in Thane on Saturday (November 23, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

As a majority has been assured for the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly Election results, Eknath Shinde thanked their voters.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters and congratulate them for giving us a resounding majority. This is a landslide victory. I thank my beloved sisters, brothers, farmers, and elders who voted for us. They have recognised the development we have delivered over the past two and a half years. This is a thumping majority,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

“This victory is ‘Na Bhuto, Na Bhavishyati’ (neither in the past nor will there be another in the future),” said CM Shinde.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

Regarding the naming of the new chief minister, Mr. Shinde said, “We will make a collective decision regarding the chief ministerial post.”

Mr. Shinde also responded to the Opposition parties saying, “We chose to respond to their (the Opposition MVA) allegations not with counterclaims, but through our work – and the people rewarded us with a landslide victory.”

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024: Sanjay Raut says ‘something fishy’ on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti win

“When Centre and State works together, it results in development,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading from Kopri-Pachpakhadi by 14180 votes; Ajit Pawar is leading with 9391 votes in Baramati.

Published - November 23, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election / local elections / regional elections / Shiv Sena / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.