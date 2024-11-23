 />

Maharashtra election results: Ongoing vote counting impacts the BEST bus services in Mumbai

BEST bus services in Mumbai affected due to Vidhan Sabha election vote counting, with various routes diverted and road closures

Published - November 23, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Roads have been closed outside multiple counting centres in Mumbai, affecting BEST bus services in Mumbai. File

Roads have been closed outside multiple counting centres in Mumbai, affecting BEST bus services in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the ongoing vote counting for the Vidhan Sabha elections, BEST bus services are affected in several parts of Mumbai. Due to a counting centre at Sant Chanya Marg, Mumbai police have closed the road between Dharavi Agar and Dharavi Koliwada Junction.

At Sangam Nagar, bus routes are diverted after Antop Hill bus stop, taking a right turn at Valmiki Chowk, then proceeding via Sheikh Mistry Dargah Road and Wadala Flyover. From 5 p.m., bus routes will be operated from Ganesh Nagar instead of Sangam Nagar.

Bypolls election results LIVE updates: Ruling NDA ahead in two seats in Bihar

Roads at Chakala junction have been closed because of the counting centre at Vishal Hall. From 5 p.m., bus routes are diverted via Regency and Teli Gully to Agarkar Chowk. Due to a counting centre at Abhinav Nagar, from 5.55 p.m., bus routes will be disrupted near Appa Shidhaye Marg and redirected to Shrikrishna Nagar.

With a counting centre at Dadar West Jain Temple and a road closure at Moshi Javali near Kabutar Khana, bus routes will be interrupted in these areas from 5.55 p.m.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024: Sanjay Raut says “something fishy” on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti win

At Yusuf College counting centre, Mumbai police has issued a road closure of Jogeshwari Station Road, and the bus routes here will be diverted via Subhash Road from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

With the counting centre at Kelkar College, the bus route will be diverted via Khedekar Wadi and Chafekar Bandhu Marg. With a counting centre at Wilson College, the road from Bandstand to Sukh Sagar has been closed. From 7 p.m., bus routes will be diverted via Babulnath Palkar Marg.

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election / state politics / politics (general) / political development

