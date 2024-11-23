The polling for 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats took place in a single phase on November 20 and people are anticipating the outcomes as the vote counting is set to take place today (November 23, 2024).

The final voter turnout stood at 65.02% during the single-phase Assembly election on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), the State’s Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam told The Hindu. Polling concluded peacefully, barring minor skirmishes in Beed district.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

While the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP partnership banded under Mahayuti was leading in 218 of the 288 seats in the powerhouse state of Maharashtra indicating a huge wave in favour of the ruling alliance, the Maha Vikhas Aghadi (MVA) partnership of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in just 50.

The map below gives the constituency-wise details of the winning and trailing candidate when a constituency is clicked. You can also search the constituency by name.

The results for the Maharashtra Assembly seats can be checked online on the official site of the Election Commission of India as well as through the Voter Helpline app.

How to check election results online?

The Maharashtra election results can be checked on the official site of the Election Commission of India.

One can also watch election results on Television news channels and their live streaming in YouTube channels.

The results will also be available on The Hindu Website.

Steps to check election results online:

Go to the ECI’s official website at https://www.eci.gov.in/ or the results page at https://results.eci.gov.in/ which navigates you to the results page directly.

On the official homepage, click on the section titled “Election Management,” and click Elections Results tab.

Upon clicking, one will be directed to a page displaying the results Maharashtra election results.

On tapping, one can see and click on any constituency name to view detailed results, including leading and winning candidates.

To check party-wise performance, one can select the “Party-wise Results” option.

