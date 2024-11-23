The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. Unlike its relatively subdued involvement in Lok Sabha polls, the RSS adopted a more proactive approach this time, reflecting the stakes at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

Maharashtra, where the RSS headquarters is in Nagpur — the State’s second capital — holds symbolic and strategic importance for the organisation. Losing this State would have been a major blow to its influence and ideological objectives.

While the Mahayuti, the alliance of the BJP and its partners, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and ideological contrast Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious, the RSS’s contribution went far beyond symbolic support. Staying true to its tradition of operating behind the scenes, the Sangh focussed on silent yet effective voter mobilisation efforts, particularly in urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RSS recognised the importance of ensuring high voter turnout in cities where its influence is deeply rooted,” said a senior RSS functionary. “Our role was to create awareness and encourage voters to come out and make their voice heard.”

This involved extensive groundwork by RSS cadres, who leveraged their network of shakhas (branches) and affiliated organisations to reach out to communities at the grassroots level. It also capitalised on its apolitical yet influential image to attract fence-sitters who might not have been swayed by conventional party campaigns. This approach was particularly effective in countering the Opposition’s narrative.

One of the major challenges in urban constituencies is voter apathy, which often skews election outcomes. The RSS, aware of this trend, made it a priority to engage urban voters, stressing on the importance of “stability and development” under the BJP-led government. Through door-to-door campaigns, community meetings, and informal gatherings, the Sangh successfully conveyed its message without overtly associating itself with political campaigning, especially in all the Assembly segments in Nagpur and Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results reflected this effort, with urban centres witnessing a noticeable increase in voter turnout. This surge played a critical role in consolidating support for the Mahayuti, particularly among middle-class voters who are crucial for the coalition’s electoral success.

The Sangh, which was “upset” with Mr. Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the alliance, showed its discomfort soon after the Lok Sabha poll results when an article in the RSS’ mouthpiece Organiser attributed the BJP’s lacklustre performance to its alliance with the NCP. Similarly, the RSS-linked Marathi weekly Vivek echoed these sentiments, asserting that public opinion had soured against the BJP following its 2023 tie-up with the NCP. Even the Shiv Sena has been less than friendly toward Mr. Ajit Pawar as many leaders have made critical remarks about the NCP, further straining the relationship within the ruling coalition.

“Devendra Fadnavis as key leader”

The RSS’ involvement came with a clear caveat: Devendra Fadnavis should lead the State if the Mahayuti were to win, another senior functionary told The Hindu, asking for anonymity as they work “behind the scenes.” “The BJP is the single largest party, and the next CM will be from the party,” they said.

“The victory in Maharashtra is not just a win for the Mahayuti but also a reaffirmation of the RSS’ ability to shape political narratives and outcomes,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.