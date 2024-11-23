The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Mahayuti alliance is set to return to power in Maharashtra with a significant mandate, as per the trends from the Assembly election results. Compared to the 2019 polls, the coalition has seen a massive surge in support, with voters overwhelmingly backing its development-focussed governance.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

As of 12.30 p.m., the BJP was leading in close to 125 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had secured leads in 55 constituencies. Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in 37 seats.

In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc has suffered significant setbacks. The Congress was leading in 19 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 20, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) in 13. Smaller parties and independents were ahead in 20 constituencies.

This time in Maharashtra, the BJP contested 149 seats, the Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction 59. On the Opposition side, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 and the AIMIM 17 seats.

Expressing gratitude to voters, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the victory a “landslide” and “unprecedented.” “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters and congratulate them for giving us a resounding majority. This is a thumping majority. I thank my beloved sisters, brothers, farmers, and elders who voted for us. They have recognised the development we have delivered over the past two and a half years,” Mr. Shinde said.

Labelling the win as “Na Bhuto, Na Bhavishyati” (unparalleled in history), he said the people’s mandate was a reward for the alliance’s work rather than political rhetoric. “We chose to respond to their (the Opposition MVA) allegations not with counterclaims, but through our work — and the people rewarded us with a landslide victory,” he added.

Regarding the Chief Minister’s post, Mr. Shinde said, “We will make a collective decision regarding the Chief Ministerial post.”

Maharashtra election results 2024: Mahayuti alliance reverse losses in Vidarbha and rural areas

Game-Changer: Ladki Bahen Yojana

The MahaYuti credited its welfare schemes, particularly the Ladki Bahen Yojana, as a key factor in its electoral success. Modelled after Madhya Pradesh’s highly praised Ladli Behna Yojana, the scheme has significantly boosted the ruling alliance’s appeal among women voters. The initiative provided direct financial aid of ₹1,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections, fostering financial independence and enhancing access to education and healthcare.

“The Ladki Bahen Yojana was not just a welfare programme; it became a bridge of trust between the government and the women of Maharashtra,” a BJP leader said.