Maharashtra election results 2024: BJP defies odds to register stellar win in Marathwada

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti not only diffused the potential impact of Maratha agitation on their voter base in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra but also succeeded in getting the people’s mandate in a fiercely contested Assembly election. Mahayuti won 37 out of 46 seats in Marathwada, leading in four seats, with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) managing to secure only five seats.

Narratives like ‘batenge toh katenge’ (divided we fall) and ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (united we are safe) narrative has worked out against the Maratha quota issue spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, which impacted the Lok Sabha election, where Mahayuti lost seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. This view has reversed with the BJP getting 18 seats (leading on one), NCP scoring nine seats, Shiv Sena getting 13 seats (leading in three) and an Independent one seat. The BJP has won against the Shiv Sena (UBT) seats as well, including Hingoli and Partur constituencies, where the sympathy over the Shiv Sena split was evident.

The Congress ended up with just one seat in Latur city even as Amit Deshmukh of NCP (SP) won Beed seat, and Shiv Sena (UBT) won three seats, coming to a total of five seats. In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP won 16 seats, undivided Shiv Sena won 12, undivided NCP eight and Congress eight, while two seats were taken by Independents.

Rollout of schemes and OBC consolidation

The ruling Mahayuti alliance made a strong comeback after the dent in the Lok Sabha election held in the summer. Several factors led to its position solidifying among the electorate as a major reason was the reachout to the people with the Ladki Bahin Yojana and Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana (BBY), which pacified the anger of soyabean and cotton farmers. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) vote consolidation against the Maratha vote is visible with the victory of seasoned NCP-Ajit Pawar group leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli constituency in Beed district. His sister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde lost from Beed Lok Sabha seat. BJP strategically chose its candidates and placed Independents to divide the votes.

The victory in Marathwada has gone beyond caste calculations and the reasons for this are multifaceted. “The BJP strategically chose its candidates and placed Independents to divide the votes. This is part of micro-managing. The BJP and RSS cadres work on a micro-level. They created an ‘undercurrent wave’ that none of us could sense,” said Suhas Kulkarni, a political observer. For instance, the Congress lost the Nanded South seat by 2,132 votes, whereas the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Farooque Ahmed securing over 30,000 votes and an Independent securing 15,454 votes.

Political analysts also credited Mahayuti’s execution of the flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, successfully crediting ₹7,000 in the accounts of women beneficiaries rather than giving any electoral assurances. They also pointed out that MVA failed to convert the “too-close-to-tell election” in their favour because they couldn’t set a narrative. “Why people should vote for them, instead of why not to vote for BJP,” they said.

Former Congressman and Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s daughter Sreejaya Chavan won the Bhokar constituency by over 50,000 votes. Mr. Chavan said: “The results reflect the wave of Mahayuti. The public has fiercely dismissed the false electoral campaign of the Opposition.”

In all three constituencies of Hingoli district, Mahayuti emerged victorious. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP retained Wasmat seat from where the undivided NCP won in 2019, Shinde Sena retained Kalamuri seat from where the undivided Shiv Sena won in 2019, and BJP retained Hingoli seat with the same candidates field in 2019.

In Jalna district, an epicentre of Maratha agitation, Mahayuti took all four seats. In 2019, the undivided NCP won from Ghansawangi and Congress won Jalna, Shinde Sena took both seats. BJP retained Bhokardan and Badnapur seats, making it evident that the Maratha agitation has made no impact. Congress leader Dhiraj Deshmukh, son of former Chief Minister Villasrao Deshmukh lost to BJP’s Ramesh Karad by 6,595 votes.

The Mahayuti through its campaign strategies triumphed on contentious issues of ‘cash, caste, and crop’ that mattered in Marathwada. A Congress party worker from Nanded said: “The Congress failed to field the right candidates and lack of strong organisational structure on the ground pose a challenge to reach out to people.” NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) also failed to make this election all about them and the split inflicted by BJP.

On the ground, the anti-incumbency trend was visible but MVA couldn’t bank on it. Over a year, Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation in a poll arena has been tagged as the ‘Jarange factor’, which has been proved as a kingmaker in Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed, but failed to work a charm for MVA this time.