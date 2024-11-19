 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra election: QR codes introduced in Thane to help voters with polling booths

Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare reported that as of November 18 morning, 3.27 million (nearly 50%) had already accessed the QR codes

Published - November 19, 2024 01:14 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Polling officials leave after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution center on the eve of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Mumbai, on November 19, 2024.

Polling officials leave after collecting EVMs and other election materials from a distribution center on the eve of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Mumbai, on November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an attempt to boost voter turnout in Thane district, a one-click facility has been introduced for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections wherein voters only have to scan QR codes to find out about polling stations.

Talking to reporters, Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare said the initiative aims to enhance voter convenience and participation, particularly as the Election Commission raised concerns regarding low voter turnout in the Thane and Kalyan regions.

Maharashtra 2024 elections: Rural Vidarbha’s poorer districts may shape poll outcome

He said the district administration has implemented several measures to engage voters and improve the overall turnout, including introducing a QR code system, which will guide voters across 18 assembly constituencies.

The official said the QR codes will direct voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information such as the exact location and address.

Mr. Shingare reported that as of Monday morning, of the total 7.2 million voters in Thane district, 3.27 million (nearly 50%) had already accessed the QR codes on the election department's website and at some public places where they are displayed.

In addition, the district's election department has reported over 156 million impressions on its social media platforms, he said.

The official said the Navi Mumbai police, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, has also introduced a dedicated QR code for residents in their jurisdiction.

This innovative tool provides voters with details of the polling booths and parking information and real-time updates on crowd density at polling stations to minimise waiting time and enhance the voting experience, Mr. Shingare said.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.