ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra election polls: Jaleel, Siddiqui keep AIMIM hopes alive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Published - November 23, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Both Save and Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning

PTI

Imtiaz Jaleel, former M.P. and currently the AIMIM candidate for Aurangabad (East) and Asaduddin Owaisi President of AIMIM. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Amid a sweep by the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was managing to hold its own in Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar, Marathwada's largest district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel was in a close contest in Aurangabad East seat against BJP leader and State Minister Atul Save in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui was leading against Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates: November 23

Both Mr. Save and Mr. Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning.

As per data made available on the Election Commission's website, 20 rounds of counting are over in Aurangabad East with four more rounds to go. In Aurangabad Central, just seven of 23 rounds remain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the District's name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar some months ago, the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats continue to have Aurangabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US