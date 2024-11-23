Maharashtra election polls: Jaleel, Siddiqui keep AIMIM hopes alive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Amid a sweep by the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was managing to hold its own in Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar, Marathwada's largest district.

Its former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel was in a close contest in Aurangabad East seat against BJP leader and State Minister Atul Save in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui was leading against Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal.

Both Mr. Save and Mr. Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning.

As per data made available on the Election Commission's website, 20 rounds of counting are over in Aurangabad East with four more rounds to go. In Aurangabad Central, just seven of 23 rounds remain.

While the District's name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar some months ago, the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats continue to have Aurangabad.

