 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra election polls: Jaleel, Siddiqui keep AIMIM hopes alive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Both Save and Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning

Published - November 23, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
Imtiaz Jaleel, former M.P. and currently the AIMIM candidate for Aurangabad (East) and Asaduddin Owaisi President of AIMIM. File.

Imtiaz Jaleel, former M.P. and currently the AIMIM candidate for Aurangabad (East) and Asaduddin Owaisi President of AIMIM. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Amid a sweep by the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was managing to hold its own in Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar, Marathwada's largest district.

Its former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel was in a close contest in Aurangabad East seat against BJP leader and State Minister Atul Save in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui was leading against Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates: November 23

Both Mr. Save and Mr. Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning.

As per data made available on the Election Commission's website, 20 rounds of counting are over in Aurangabad East with four more rounds to go. In Aurangabad Central, just seven of 23 rounds remain.

While the District's name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar some months ago, the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats continue to have Aurangabad.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.