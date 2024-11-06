ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra election: MVA promises ₹3,000 per month to women

Published - November 06, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The MVA also promised to conduct a caste census in the State if elected to power, and remove the 50% cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre

PTI

Maha Vikas Aaghadi Leaders Nana Patole, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar during the MahaVikas Aghadi Party Workers Meeting held in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Seeking to outdo the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) promised women in the State ₹3,000 per month and free travel in State transport buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Maharashtra CM lists ten promises in first Mahayuti poll rally at Kolhapur

Under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, farmers will get loan waiver up to ₹3 lakh and ₹50,000 as an incentive for regular repayment of crop loans, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance announced ahead of the November 20 State Assembly elections.

Maharashtra’s farmers appear to be absent this election season

Allowance of ₹4,000 per month for unemployed youth, health insurance up to ₹25 lakh and free medicines were the other guarantees announced at a gathering addressed by top MVA leaders at the BKC ground here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra currently pays ₹1,500 per month to eligible women under its flagship Ladki Bahin scheme and has promised to increase the amount to ₹2,100 if it retained power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MVA also promised to conduct a caste census in the State if elected to power and remove the 50% cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on this occasion that the present politics in the country is a fight between the ideologies of the RSS/BJP and the Opposition's INDIA grouping.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said never before Maharashtra had seen such a decline in all spheres of life.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said the MVA will ensure that the prices of five essential commodities - edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, dal - remain stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US