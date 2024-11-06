Maharashtra election: MVA promises ₹3,000 per month to women

Seeking to outdo the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) promised women in the State ₹3,000 per month and free travel in State transport buses.

Under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, farmers will get loan waiver up to ₹3 lakh and ₹50,000 as an incentive for regular repayment of crop loans, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance announced ahead of the November 20 State Assembly elections.

Allowance of ₹4,000 per month for unemployed youth, health insurance up to ₹25 lakh and free medicines were the other guarantees announced at a gathering addressed by top MVA leaders at the BKC ground here.

Notably, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra currently pays ₹1,500 per month to eligible women under its flagship Ladki Bahin scheme and has promised to increase the amount to ₹2,100 if it retained power.

The MVA also promised to conduct a caste census in the State if elected to power and remove the 50% cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on this occasion that the present politics in the country is a fight between the ideologies of the RSS/BJP and the Opposition's INDIA grouping.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said never before Maharashtra had seen such a decline in all spheres of life.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said the MVA will ensure that the prices of five essential commodities - edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, dal - remain stable.

