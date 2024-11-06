 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra election: MVA promises ₹3,000 per month to women

The MVA also promised to conduct a caste census in the State if elected to power, and remove the 50% cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre

Published - November 06, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maha Vikas Aaghadi Leaders Nana Patole, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar during the MahaVikas Aghadi Party Workers Meeting held in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Maha Vikas Aaghadi Leaders Nana Patole, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar during the MahaVikas Aghadi Party Workers Meeting held in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Seeking to outdo the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) promised women in the State ₹3,000 per month and free travel in State transport buses.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM lists ten promises in first Mahayuti poll rally at Kolhapur

Under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, farmers will get loan waiver up to ₹3 lakh and ₹50,000 as an incentive for regular repayment of crop loans, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance announced ahead of the November 20 State Assembly elections.

Maharashtra’s farmers appear to be absent this election season

Allowance of ₹4,000 per month for unemployed youth, health insurance up to ₹25 lakh and free medicines were the other guarantees announced at a gathering addressed by top MVA leaders at the BKC ground here.

Notably, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra currently pays ₹1,500 per month to eligible women under its flagship Ladki Bahin scheme and has promised to increase the amount to ₹2,100 if it retained power.

The MVA also promised to conduct a caste census in the State if elected to power and remove the 50% cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on this occasion that the present politics in the country is a fight between the ideologies of the RSS/BJP and the Opposition's INDIA grouping.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said never before Maharashtra had seen such a decline in all spheres of life.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said the MVA will ensure that the prices of five essential commodities - edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, dal - remain stable.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.