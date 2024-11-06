Maharashtra CM lists ten promises in first Mahayuti poll rally at Kolhapur

Hiked support for poor women, pensioners, and farmers are among the ten promises that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to implement if the ruling Mahayuti is voted back to power in the State, addressing the ruling coalition’s first rally at Kolhapur on Tuesday, November 5.

Mr. Shinde said that the Ladki Bahin scheme and senior citizen pension assistance will be increased to ₹2,100 per month from the current ₹1500. Monthly aid to farmers will be increased to ₹15,000 from the current assistance of ₹12,000, apart from a 20% subsidy over the minimum support price (MSP) provided to farmers. The CM also promised a farm loan waiver and the expansion of the Shetkari Samman Yojana, even as he vowed to stabilise the prices of essential commodities.

More jobs, lower power bills

Monthly wages for ASHA workers will be increased to ₹15,000, in addition to security coverage. The CM also promised to create 25 lakh jobs and provide monthly tuition aid of ₹10,000 to 10 lakh students.

Mr. Shinde promised to cut electricity bills by 30% by investing in renewable energy infrastructure. Other infrastructure schemes include a promise to build pandan roads to 45,000 villages and housing for all in need.

Major changes will be seen within 100 days of assuming office, if the Mahayuti is voted back into power, Mr. Shinde said.

Defends industrial record

Addressing the rally, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the Opposition of promoting Gujarat by continuously talking about the State’s growth statistics despite Maharashtra constitutitng 52% of India’s total investment. Listing schemes implemented by the current regime, Mr. Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti government had brought in industries across Pune, Sambhaji Nagar, and Nagpur. He highlighted the Ladki Bahin scheme and subsidised bus travel among a host of other schemes for women brought in by this government.

Taking a dig at the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demand for schemes to protect women, Mr. Fadnavis alleged that MVA politicians used derogatory terms to refer to the Ladki Bahin scheme. Claiming that action is being taken against those who are assaulting women, he promised that women would be protected in “Shivaji’s land”, adding, “We need protection from your [MVA’s] politicians first.”

Support for farmers

The Mahayuti has also brought in a crop insurance scheme and free electricty for farmers, Mr. Fadnavis said. To solve flooding problems in Kolhapur and Sangli, a decision will be taken to divert excess water to drought areas, he said, adding that the government has approached the World Bank for support regarding this.

These promises made in the first combined rally of the coalition assumes significance as MVA leaders have been accusing the Union government of taking projects away from Maharashtra to Gujarat, alleging that the Mahayuti is overlooking this trend.

MVA leaders from the State, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will address a rally at Mumbai on November 6.

