Eknath Shinde quits as CM; succession row puts off government formation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) submitted his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current State Assembly came to an end.

The identity of Mr. Shinde’s successor is still uncertain, though Shiv Sena leaders said a final decision is expected by Wednesday morning after consultations with the Prime Minister and Home Minister in Delhi.

The Governor accepted Mr. Shinde’s resignation and asked that he serve as caretaker Chief Minister until a new Cabinet was sworn in.

“The Chief Minister tendered the resignation of his post and that of his cabinet to the Governor on this occasion. The Governor has asked the Chief Minister to continue to hold the charge of his post till alternate arrangements are made,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Impasse on CM decision

The impasse over selecting Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), with uncertainty lingering over whether Mr. Shinde would retain his position or whether the BJP’s Fadnavis would assume the role.

In the recent Assembly poll, the Mahayuti coalition — comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party — secured a commanding 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly. Of this tally, the BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, and the NCP won 41. Deliberations are still going on within the alliance to determine who will occupy the Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of Mumbai’s Mantralaya.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that clarity on the CM decision is expected by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. “The decision will be taken by Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar after consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The prolonged decision-making process has fuelled speculation about potential power-sharing agreements among the alliance partners. While Mr. Shinde’s supporters argue that he deserves another term as Chief Minister, sections within the BJP are pushing for Mr. Fadnavis to take charge. Mr. Pawar’s NCP, a crucial ally in the Mahayuti, is reportedly lobbying for key Cabinet portfolios.

Maratha demand

A significant factor in the ongoing discussions is the Maratha community’s demand for a Chief Minister from their ranks. Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre said that Mr. Shinde, being a Maratha leader, is the community’s preferred choice. “He successfully provided 10% reservation to the Maratha community under the economically and socially backward category and supported initiatives like the Annasaheb Patil and Sarathi corporations,” she said, adding that Mr. Shinde’s leadership had played a key role in securing the community’s backing for the Mahayuti in the Assembly election.

Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the Chief Minister’s resignation was just a formality. “A new government will be formed soon. Tomorrow, the BJP is expected to hold a meeting to elect their legislative leader, after which the three leaders — Mr. Shinde, Mr. Fadnavis, and Mr. Pawar — will convene, discuss, and consult with the top leadership for the final decision,” he said.

“Every party worker feels their leader should become the Chief Minister… The final decision will be made by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which will be accepted by everyone,” Mr. Kesarkar said, adding, “All leaders are united for the welfare and development of Maharashtra.”

Asked if Mr. Shinde was upset with the developments, Mr. Kesarkar said, “Not at all. He has clearly stated that whatever decision is taken by the leadership, he will accept it.” Shiv Sena workers, however, have begun performing special rituals for Mr. Shinde’s continuation.

