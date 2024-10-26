GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Will field 20-25 candidates if MVA fails to reach agreement, warns Samajwadi Party leader Azmi

SP leader Abu Azmi accused the Congress of "deceiving" his party in the past and said it prolongs talks and then claims deliberations are on

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:05 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi. File

Samajwadi party leader Abu Azmi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday (October 25, 2024) warned it will field 20-25 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls if the Opposition bloc does not end seat-sharing talks with smaller parties by Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Talking to reporters after meeting National Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, SP leader Abu Azmi accused the Congress of "deceiving" his party in the past and said it prolongs talks and then claims deliberations are on.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Final list to be released on October 26, says Congress

Mr. Azmi said SP has also staked claim on Byculla and Versova seats.

The SP has already fielded candidates on five seats and has sought seven more.

"(Sharad) Pawar Saheb has given us time till tomorrow. If they give five seats to us and offer one or two more, then I will stay in the alliance. Or else I will field 20–25 candidates. Then I am not responsible for consequences," Mr. Azmi said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: NCP(SP) releases first list; Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati

He hit out at the Congress over its state leaders frequently going to Delhi to meet the party brass to address the seat sharing issue with other parties of the MVA.

"I am not the one who begs. If there is no decision on my seats, my A and B forms are ready," Mr. Azmi added.

Also Read:

A and B forms are nomination documents given to official candidates of a party.

Mr. Azmi informed that he told Pawar SP leader Fahad Ahmad can be fielded from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar as an NCP (SP) candidate in case the Pawar-led party did not have a suitable candidate for the seat.

Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, 2024, while results will be declared on November 23, 2024.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:53 am IST

