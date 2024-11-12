 />
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Uddhav’s bag checked by poll authorities for second day; he demands same treatment for PM Modi

In a video, the 64-year-old leader is seen speaking to the election staff at the helipad, asking for their names, postings, and appointment letters. He asked them, "How many people have you searched so far?" When they said that he was the first, Mr. Thackeray asked, "Why am I always the first customer?"

Published - November 12, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur district, on November 10, 2024.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur district, on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) said that election authorities searched his bag for the second consecutive day when landed in Marathwada’s Latur. After a similar search on Monday (November 11, 2024), Mr. Thackeray had asked the authorities to apply the same law to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too when he visited the State for campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election.

On Monday (November 11, 2024), the election authorities searched his bag after his helicopter landed in Wani in Yavatmal district. In a video of the incident posted online by his party, Mr. Thackeray is heard questioning the authorities if they would do the same scrutiny on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other other senior leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the State.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full coverage

On Tuesday (November 12, 2024) too, election officials searched the former Chief Minister’s bag after his helicopter arrived at a helipad in Ausa, Latur, ahead of a rally scheduled in Kasar Shirshi village. Former MLA Dinakar Mane is the Sena (UBT) candidate contesting from Ausa constituency.

In a video, the 64-year-old leader is seen speaking to the election staff at the helipad, asking for their names, postings, and appointment letters. He asked them, “How many people have you searched so far?” When they said that he was the first, Mr. Thackeray asked, “Why am I always the first customer?”

‘Not angry with you’

Referring to Mr. Modi’s visit to Maharashtra the same day, Mr. Thackeray said, “Modi is coming today, and I will send you to Solapur airport, which is shut due to his visit. Narendra Modi should also be subjected to this kind of checking.” He said, “I am not angry with you but the same law should apply to Narendra Modi when he comes for campaign.”

He also asked the officials, “Are you all Maharashtrians?” When they confirmed in affirmative, he said, “We should live and die for Maharashtra, not do the work of other states.” Election authorities later reported that nothing objectionable was found in Mr. Thackeray’s bags.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:06 pm IST

