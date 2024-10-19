Maharashtra Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party wants 12 seats as part of MVA, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked for 12 seats as part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav said on Saturday (October 19, 2024), even as the alliance is yet to declare its seat-sharing arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, Mr. Yadav said his party has declared candidates for five seats. Mr. Yadav said his party is the one that is satisfied with a few seats. "We have asked for 12 seats (as part of the MVA)," he said, adding that the SP has shared details of the seats where it has a strong presence.

Uddhav’s Sena refuses to hold seat-sharing talks with Maharashtra Congress chief

The SP's assertion has come at a time when the MVA constituents are in a stalemate over seat-sharing. On Saturday (October 19, 2024), the SP declared the candidature of Irshad Jahagirdar from Dhule city, making him the fifth candidate of the party so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party on Friday (October 18, 2024) declared sitting MLA Rais Shaikh's candidature from Bhiwandi East, Riyaz Azmi from Bhiwandi West and Shaan-E-Hind from Malegaon Central. The SP's State president Abu Asim Azmi is a sitting MLA from the Shivajinagar-Mankhurd seat. Mr. Yadav addressed rallies in Malegaon on Friday (October 18, 2024) and Dhule on Saturday (October 19, 2024.)

Talking to PTI, Abu Azmi said, "We have declared five candidates so that they [MVA] know that we are strong, or else they will tell us in the meeting that your candidate is not very strong. We have shown that we are asking for seats where we are strong." He said the Congress has not won the Bhiwandi East seat since 1999.

"Only we will win this seat. They should not regret it like Haryana later (if the MVA fields a candidate from the seat)," he said.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand election 2024 dates Highlights: Maharashtra to vote on Nov. 20, Jharkhand on Nov. 13 and 20; results on Nov. 23

Mr. Azmi said MVA leaders have spoken to him and assured him about seats. Founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP is a constituent of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level. The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP)and the left parties are also part of the MVA.

In Maharashtra, three parties — the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and NCP (SP) — which are also part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the elections as part of the MVA alliance. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.