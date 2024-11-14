Maharashtra Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi slams Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs

CongressLeader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the ruling Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs as multiple projects got shifted to Gujarat. He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disrespecting Tribal leader Birsa Munda by disrespecting the Constitution, at a rally in Nandurbar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack of the “blank Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “They say the Constitution is empty because they never read it. They say I show the red colour constitution book, but the book cover doesn’t matter as we are protecting what is written inside it.”

In the campaign rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, referring to the copy of the Constitution with a red hardcover that Rahul Gandhi carried at his rallies, alleged that he has been carrying a blank constitution and seeking support from “urban Naxals” through the red cover.

Showing Birsa Munda’s photo, he said, “Constitution holds thousand years old thought process; has ideas of Buddha, Phule, Ambedkar, Birsa Munda; the soul of India thrives in it. When the BJP says the Constitution is empty, they are disrespecting Birsa Munda.“

Why is there widespread discontent in Maharashtra?

Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi distinguished between terms — Adivasi and Vanvasi, saying the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) calls tribals Vanvasi, which means having no rights over land. “The Constitution refers to tribals as Adivasi meaning the first owners of the country. Adivasi means having the first rights over land, water and forest. The BJP tells you are Vanvasi and goes around cutting forest. The Congress fought for land rights through tribal acts, when their government comes to power, they take your jungle and everything.”

He questioned the people of Nandurbar, “Will you go to another State and pick up a labour job when slowly all the forest will be cut?“ Emphasising on Caste Census, Rahul Gandhi presented a Math, calculating the population of Adivasi and their participation in governance. “In India, 8% are Adivasi, so bhagidari (participation) should also be 8%. Ninety officers run the government of India aka 90 officers distribute the GST you pay to the Central Government. If Delhi spends ₹100, only a decision of 10 paise is taken by a tribal officer, he is not given any important Ministry. This needs to be changed, caste census can only change this.”

Grand narrative vs the here and now: Mahayuti and MVA strategies differ

Rahul Gandhi also canvassed the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s schemes, including ₹3,000 to women under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. Free transport to women across Maharashtra, loan waiver to small farmers and MSP for crops such as Cotton and Soyabean, removal of the reservation wall of 50%, and 25 lakhs of health insurance.

Mr. Gandhi also slammed the PM for snatching at least five lakh jobs and taking them to Gujarat. Citing examples, he said, “Vedanta and Fox semiconductor plant was shifted to Gujarat, which could generate 10,000 jobs. Nearly 1.8 lakh crore worth of Tata Airbus manufacturing unit project generating 10,000 jobs, the iPhone plant generating 75,000 jobs and the Gail petrochemical project generating 21,000 jobs, were snatched and given to other States. This is the reason Maharashtra lacks employment opportunities. If we come to power, Maharashtra’s projects will stay here and we will provide dignified employment to everyone.”

