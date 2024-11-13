 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls: ‘Rahul aircraft will crash once again,’ says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister accuses the Congress of deliberately stalling construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya for years

Published - November 13, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Parbhani

PTI
Home Minister Amit Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is in alliance with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is in alliance with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. | Photo Credit: X/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) that the plane named ‘Rahul Baba’, which has already crashed 20 times, is bound to crash again in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“Sonia Ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times, and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land the plane for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, your “Rahul plane” is going to crash for the 21st time,” Mr. Shah said.

Addressing a rally at Jintur in Parbhani district, Mr. Shah also accused the Congress of deliberately stalling construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya for years.

“PM Narendra Modi built the Ram temple and also constructed the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which was demolished by Aurangzeb. Now you should be ready to visit Gujarat, as the Somnath temple is also being made of gold,” Mr. Shah said.

“Modi has made the country safe and prosperous,” Mr. Shah said.

“I have visited all the places like Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, Konkan, Mumbai, and Marathwada. Do you want to know the result of the Maharashtra Assembly? Listen to me, on November 23, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to be wiped out from Maharashtra,” Mr. Shah said.

“On November 23, the Mahayuti (grand alliance) government will be formed here under the leadership of Modi ji,” he said.

“Rahul Baba's party Congress and his colleagues have passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even if your fourth generation comes, it cannot bring back Article 370,” he said.

Mr. Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is in alliance with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.