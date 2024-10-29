Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP releases fourth list with two names, former district head of Shiv Sena UBT fielded in Bhor

Ajit Pawar’s NCP on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) released the fourth list for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with two names in it. Tuesday (October 29, 2024) is the last day to file nominations for the State, which goes to polls on November 20.

One of the names nominated is Shankar Hiraman Mandekar, who was the district head of Shiv Sena UBT’s Bhor and Khadakwasla State Assembly Constituency.

After being denied a ticket by the party, he rebelled and joined the NCP, which gave him a ticket from Bhor.

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, Shiv Sena UBT announced that he had been removed from the party for doing anti-party activities.

Mr. Mandekar will now contest the election as a Mahayuti candidate.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later

