ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP releases fourth list with two names, former district head of Shiv Sena UBT fielded in Bhor

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:50 am IST

After being denied a ticket by Shiv Sena UBT, he rebelled and joined the NCP, which gave him a ticket from Bhor

The Hindu Bureau

Ajit Pawar’s NCP released the fourth list for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with two names on it on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ajit Pawar’s NCP on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) released the fourth list for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with two names in it. Tuesday (October 29, 2024) is the last day to file nominations for the State, which goes to polls on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the names nominated is Shankar Hiraman Mandekar, who was the district head of Shiv Sena UBT’s Bhor and Khadakwasla State Assembly Constituency.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mahayuti, MVA yet to complete seat-sharing

After being denied a ticket by the party, he rebelled and joined the NCP, which gave him a ticket from Bhor.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, Shiv Sena UBT announced that he had been removed from the party for doing anti-party activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mandekar will now contest the election as a Mahayuti candidate.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US