Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA manifesto promises caste census, ₹3000 for women, says Kharge

Congress President Kharge launches MVA manifesto for Maharashtra polls, promising financial aid, job opportunities, and welfare initiatives

Published - November 10, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Mumbai, Maharashtra

ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule release Maha Vikas Aghadi’s manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule release Maha Vikas Aghadi’s manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched the joint manifesto for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and highlighted the five core areas the grouping will work towards for the State.

The manifesto promises to give financial aid of ₹3000 to women in the state Launching the joint manifesto of MVA, ‘Maharashtra Nama,’ Mr. Kharge said that the five pillars for the progress and development of Maharashtra are based on farming and rural development, industry and employment, urban development, environment, and public welfare.

“... Our five guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra. Every family will receive an annual aid of about ₹3 lakh. Our Mahalakshmi scheme will give financial aid to all women, who will be given ₹3000 each, every month... We will launch a free bus service for the women of Maharashtra... We will give an amount of ₹50000 each to farmers who repay their loans on time,” the Congress President said.

“The youth seeking jobs will be given a ₹4000 monthly stipend... Our health insurance scheme of ₹25 lakh was started by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, and it will be implemented in Maharashtra as well. We promise to provide free medicines as well... We have decided to do a caste census and we will remove the 50% ceiling on reservations, in line with Tamil Nadu.” Mr. Kharge added.

The Congress chief also targeted Prime Minister Modi for saying that a “red book” of the Constitution is like urban Naxalite” and pointed out that the PM had gifted the same to Ram Nath Kovind when the latter was President in 2017.

“He (PM Narendra Modi) said this red book is an urban Naxalite book and piece of Marxist literature... He gifted the same book to the then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017... He even said this book contains blank pages...” Mr. Kharge also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying, “What does he mean by this? ‘Aap kisko kaatangey?’ Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives to keep the country united. This is Yogi Ji’s slogan. Modi Ji says, ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. I don’t know which slogan will work... You are among the people who killed the one who got us independence.”

“They have already divided the people with slogans like ‘batenge toh katenge’. We have united this nation.” Mr. Kharge added. He accused PM Modi of disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

He has disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Whatever PM Modi inaugurates that collapses or leaks,” he added. Maharashtra polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), intensifies.

