Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA has named candidates for 259 seats and Mahayuti for 235 seats so far

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress on Sunday released candidate lists featuring nine and 14 names respectively for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election. The Congress list included two replacements. With this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has so far announced 259 candidates. The ruling Mahayuti alliance has so far named 235 candidates, with 20 more candidates from Shiv Sena and four more from Ajit Pawar-led NCP being the latest addition. The State Assembly has 288 seats.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has yet to announce candidates for 53 seats and the MVA for 29 seats. The MVA has the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) as its constituents.

Meanwhile, candidate selection for a few constituencies has created ripples in the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). Mohan Jagtap’s candidacy from Majalgaon has not gone down well with Ramesh Adaskar, a former BJP leader who joined the NCP (SP). Mr. Adaskar has said that he will contest as an Independent candidate.

In Chinchwad, Bhosari and Pimpri constituencies, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers are miffed at the nomination of NCP (SP) candidates for these seats and have refused to work for them.

NCP (SP) tally

The NCP (SP)‘s third list has a mix of experienced party leaders and young faces, including a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who will contest as an NCP (SP) candidate.

Party State president Jayant Patil announced the names of young faces such as SP leader Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar (Mumbai), Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim), and Siddhi Kadam from Mahol (Solapur).

While speaking to media in Mumbai, Jayant Patil said, “Fahad is a well-educated young Muslim activist and people wanted us to give him a chance. So we spoke to SP and now he will fight from Anushakti Nagar constituency.“

Fahad Ahmad is married to actor Swara Bhasker. After the announcement, Mr. Ahmad expressed gratitude to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. He told journalists, “The Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are both socialist parties and connected with ‘Samajwadi’. I am glad to be part of NCP.“

The candidacy of former BJP leader Gyayak Patni, son of late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, was announced after he joined the NCP (SP) on Saturday. Siddhi Kadam is the daughter of former NCP MLA (2014-2019) Ramesh Kadam.

Maratha vs OBC

NCP (SP) leaders who have strongholds in their constituencies, including former minister Ramesh Bang (Hingna), Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad (Pune), Mohan Bajirao Jagtap from Majalgaon (Beed), and Atul Wandile from Hinganghat (Wardha), feature in the list.

The candidacy of Rajesaheb Deshmukh from Parali indicates that it will be a Maratha vs OBC battle in the constituency as Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s candidate for the seat is State Agriculture Minister and OBC leader Dhananjay Munde.

Anushakti Nagar (Mumbai), Parali, Mohol, and Majalgaon will see NCP (SP) vs Ajit Pawar’s NCP fights. In Anushakti Nagar, Mr. Ahmed will compete with Sana Malik of NCP.

All three NCP (SP) lists bring the tally of women candidates of the party to 11. Mr. Jayant Patil claimed, “We are the party with the highest number of women candidates compared to other parties in Maharashtra.“

NCP releases third list

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its third list of candidates on Sunday, increasing its tally to 49. Among the four candidates featuring in the list, two will take on NCP (SP) candidates.

NCP State president Sunil Tatkare announced the names at a press conference. The candidates include Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai (Beed) Assembly constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner (Ahilyanagar), Sachin Patil from Phaltan (Satara), and Dilip Bankar from Niphad (Nashik).

Mr. Patil will compete with NCP (SP)‘s Deepak Chavan in Phaltan, and Mr. Date will fight with the party’s Rani Lanke in Parner. Mr. Pandit will take on Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s Badamrao Pandit from Georai, and Mr. Bankar will compete with the party’s Anil Kadam from Niphad.

Shiv Sena list

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Sunday announced a list of 20 candidates, with about 12 of them for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) constituencies.

The party named Milind Deora, who joined from the Congress, from Mumbai’s Worli constituency against the Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Nilesh Rane, son of BJP MP and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who recently joined the Shiv Sena, will contest from Kudal.

Bhavna Gawli, who is an MLC and has been MP from Washim for over 20 years, will contest from Risod.

In Balapur, former MLA Baliram Shirsakar will compete with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Nitin Deshmukh.

Congress list

The Congress released its fourth list with 14 candidates, two of them replacements, on Sunday. The names include Dr. Anil Nathu Shinde from Amalner constituency, Sanjay Narayantao Meshram from Umred SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori (ST) and Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur (SC).

Abdul Sattar Abdul Gafur is nominated from Nanded North, Dattatrey Bahirat from Shivajinagar, Lahu H. Shewale from Aurangabad East, Ashok Jadhav from Andheri East, Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe from Pune Cantonment (SC), Dile Brahmadev Mane from Solapur South and Sandeep Pandey from Nalasopara.

Former NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke will contest from Pandharpur. Dilip Mane was a Congress MLA from Solapur South in 2009. Dattatreya Bahirat from Shivajinagar received candidacy for the second time.

