Maharashtra Assembly polls: Mega narratives vs micro concerns in poll campaign

Maharashtra’s political landscape is being shaped by the divergent strategies of the State’s two major alliances in the run-up to the Assembly election, set to be held in a single phase on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), is focusing on broader mega narratives, mirroring its Lok Sabha campaign style. Its leaders are campaigning on three main themes: unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ issues.

In contrast, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, is centering its campaign on micro-level issues that directly resonate with voters on an everyday basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grassroots focus

By staying rooted in local concerns while keeping national issues as secondary touchpoints, the Mahayuti alliance aims to strengthen its connection with grassroots voters. “Our focus is clear — people’s day-to-day issues are our priority,” said a senior BJP campaign strategist. “While the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the ‘double-engine sarkar’ remain important, voters in Maharashtra care deeply about their local issues, which vary from constituency to constituency.”

The ruling alliance is also refraining from personal attacks on Opposition leaders, leaving behind earlier jibes against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar — previously labelled a ‘bhatakti aatma (wandering soul)‘ — and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was called a ‘nakli santaan (fake son)’ during the Lok Sabha campaign. The Mahayuti now believes such personal attacks provided mileage to the Opposition and resulted in a loss of votes. Instead, at both rallies and the grassroots campaign, the ruling alliance is working to build a strong narrative portraying the Opposition alliance as pro-Muslim, say political observers.

After the MVA dealt a rude jolt to the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, winning 30 of the State’s 48 seats, the Mahayuti has developed a campaign strategy for the Assembly election that varies from region to region. For instance, when the Prime Minister was in tribal-dominated Chimur in Chandrapur district on Tuesday, he criticised the Congress for its alleged mistreatment of backward classes, claiming that, since Independence, the Congress had restricted the progress of Dalits, Adivasis, and other backward classes (OBCs). Mr. Modi also announced financial aid for soybean farmers facing recent challenges. Soybean and cotton are the main crops in the Vidarbha region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local accountability

“By adopting this dual-level campaign approach, we are reinforcing our stance on national loyalty while appearing more responsive to local needs. We understand that people want to know how policies affect them here and now. Though national issues are vital to the party’s identity, ignoring local problems risks alienating the very voters we need to retain,” said the BJP leader.

On the ground, this approach has led to rallies and door-to-door campaigns in which party workers are discussing their flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, solar connections, road infrastructure, and crop loan waivers — issues that resonate with both rural and urban voters.

“There’s no doubt that the Mahayuti has understood the importance of connecting with people at the grassroots level,” said Hemant Desai, a political analyst based in Mumbai. “They’re wisely balancing national pride with local accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundational issues

Meanwhile, the Congress and its alliance partners are campaigning on themes that extend beyond Maharashtra’s immediate challenges, according to observers. In line with their successful Lok Sabha strategy, the Opposition is focusing on mega narratives that address India’s broader socio-political issues, such as communal harmony, economic inequality, and questions about Mr. Modi’s leadership. This high-level messaging is part of the Congress’s effort to portray itself as a counterbalance to the BJP’s assertive nationalism.

A Congress leader argued, “Yes, I personally agree that we are lagging behind the ruling alliance in the campaign, and the simple reason is that they have more money and muscle power since they’re in power at both the Centre and the State. However, our country needs to address foundational issues such as the erosion of secularism and threats to democracy. These aren’t abstract issues; they affect every individual, every family, and every community.”

Mr. Desai, the political analyst, said that MVA leaders are also raising more State-specific concerns — such as the shortcomings of the Ladki Bahin scheme, delays in financial support for farmers, and the lack of timely payments to young beneficiaries of the stipend scheme — in a bid to counter the ruling alliance’s talking points. However, he observed that MVA leaders are not addressing issues such as the ongoing Maratha-OBC controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aimed at rural areas’

“They should concentrate on what they plan to accomplish if they regain power, rather than solely criticising the ruling alliance and accusing them of corruption,” Mr. Desai said. “Only a few leaders, like Aaditya Thackeray, are addressing specific topics, while Congress leaders such as Nana Patole primarily focus on farmers’ issues. Even in their manifesto, the MVA appears to lag behind the Mahayuti, which has highlighted initiatives in artificial intelligence and energy sector advancements.”

Mr. Desai also pointed out that the MVA’s approach appears outdated. “Their campaign strategy feels old-fashioned, almost entirely rural-focused, whereas the Mahayuti’s feels modern and city-centric. The MVA seems to believe its support lies only in rural areas, so they’ve tailored their approach to that base. Even their advertising campaigns lack appeal,” he said.

Some political observers believe that the Congress’s high-level narrative could attract voters who look beyond local issues to the country’s broader future, though local issues are often the decisive factor for voters on polling day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.