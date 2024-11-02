GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Diamonds, other jewellery worth ₹24 crore seized from car in Ahilyanagar toll booth

Election Commission’s SST seizes ₹24 crore worth of diamonds, gold, and silver near toll booth in Maharashtra

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:18 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image is used for representational purpose.

File image is used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission has seized diamonds, gold and silver jewellery costing around ₹24 crore near a toll booth in Ahilyanagar district of poll-bound Maharashtra,” an official said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

“The seizure was made on Thursday (October 31, 2024) morning near the Supa toll plaza,” he said.

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the November 20 Assembly elections.

47,392 centenarians among 9.7 crore voters in Maharashtra; 22.22 lakh in 18-19 age group

"The consignment of diamonds, gold and silver jewellery was recovered from a vehicle in which three persons were travelling. The trio had begun their journey from Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai," Supa police station's inspector Arun Avhad said.

“The SST team asked them to show the receipt. They did show some receipts, but the amounts mentioned on them did not tally,” he said.

Advocates seek clarification from Maharashtra Election Commission

“After this, the SST seized the jewellery and reported the matter to the Income Tax Department,” the official said.

“The three persons told the investigators that the jewellery was meant to be delivered in different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon districts,” he said.

On Thursday (October 31, 2024), an SST team and police personnel seized foreign currency notes worth ₹10.8 crore from a car at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Published - November 02, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / police

