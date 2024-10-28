ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar file nominations

Updated - October 28, 2024 02:27 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister chief Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati Assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar

PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from Baramati Assembly Constituency in Pune on October 28, 2024. Photo: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday (October 28, 2024) filed his nomination from Baramati seat in Pune for the November 20 State Assembly polls.

He reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: NCP(SP) releases first list; Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati

His two sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and other party leaders were present.

Mr. Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati Assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who also filed his nomination earlier in the day without much fanfare.

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2024: Baramati battle reaches a crescendo as rival Pawar kinfolk file nominations

Mr. Yugendra Pawar was accompanied by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the latter’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde also filed his nomination papers from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Mr. Shinde.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

