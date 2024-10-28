GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar files nomination for Baramati seat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister chief Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati Assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar

Published - October 28, 2024 01:08 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from Baramati Assembly Constituency in Pune on October 28, 2024. Photo: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday (October 28, 2024) filed his nomination from Baramati seat in Pune for the November 20 State Assembly polls.

He reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: NCP(SP) releases first list; Yugendra to take on uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati

His two sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and other party leaders were present.

Mr. Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati Assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who also filed his nomination earlier in the day without much fanfare.

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2024: Baramati battle reaches a crescendo as rival Pawar kinfolk file nominations

Mr. Yugendra Pawar was accompanied by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the latter’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election

