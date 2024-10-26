Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress announces 16 more candidates

The Congress party has released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party announced this selection of candidates for various constituencies across the State, focusing on a mix of experienced leaders and new faces.

Names in the list include senior leader Manikrao Thakare from Digras, Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from Khamgaon, Dr. Hemant Nanda Chimote for Melghat (ST) and Manohar Tulshiram Poreti for Gadchiroli (ST). In Nanded South, the party has nominated Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade, while in Deglur (SC), Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble has been chosen.

Additional candidates include Hanmantrao Venjkatrao Patil Betmogarekar for Mukhed, Ejaj Beg Ajij Beg for Malegaon Central, and Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal for Chandvad. Lakibhau Bhika Jadhav will contest from Igatpuri (ST), and Dayanand Motiram Choraghe from Bhiwandi West.

In the Mumbai area, prominent nominations include Sachin Sawant for Andheri West and Asif Zakaria for Vandre West. For Tuljapur, the Congress has fielded Kuldeep Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil, while Rajesh Bharat Latkar and Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil are set to contest from Kolhapur North and Sangli, respectively.