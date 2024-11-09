ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: CMs from Congress-ruled states gather in Mumbai; slam BJP for accusing them of ‘failing to meet poll promises’

Updated - November 09, 2024 04:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Congress CMs and Karnataka Deputy CM respond to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah’s remarks, highlighting welfare guarantees and job creation

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu address a press conference ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai on Saturday (November 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Ministers (CM) from Congress-ruled states, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, and the deputy CM of Karnataka came down to Mumbai on Saturday (November 9, 2024) to hold a press conference, responding to the remarks made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ‘failing to fulfill poll promises’.

Congress-ruled states ATM of party’s ‘shahi parivar’, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi

Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar said, “Mahayuti leaders should visit my State to see how Congress’ welfare guarantees are benefiting people.”

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy said, “In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the State. The BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra. BJP is transferring all the big-ticket investment projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.”

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through provocative speeches, lies: Kharge

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted his government’s decision to restore the old pension scheme and positive impact. “People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy.”

