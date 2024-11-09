Maharashtra Assembly polls: CMs from Congress-ruled states gather in Mumbai; slam BJP for accusing them of ‘failing to meet poll promises’

The Chief Ministers (CM) from Congress-ruled states, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, and the deputy CM of Karnataka came down to Mumbai on Saturday (November 9, 2024) to hold a press conference, responding to the remarks made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ‘failing to fulfill poll promises’.

Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar said, “Mahayuti leaders should visit my State to see how Congress’ welfare guarantees are benefiting people.”

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy said, “In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the State. The BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra. BJP is transferring all the big-ticket investment projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.”

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted his government’s decision to restore the old pension scheme and positive impact. “People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy.”