ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Cash, liquor, other items valued at ₹22 crore seized in Palghar

Published - November 18, 2024 04:09 pm IST - Palghar

“The seizure includes ₹16.14 crore cash, liquor valued at ₹2.46 crore, drugs with an estimated cost of ₹26.82 lakh, laptops, sarees, and cookers,” said Palghar Collector and election officer Govind Bodke

PTI

“Authorities in Palghar district, in Maharashtra, have seized cash, liquor and other items collectively valued at ₹22 crore during the campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections,” an official said on Monday (November 18, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seizure includes ₹16.14 crore cash, liquor valued at ₹2.46 crore, drugs with an estimated cost of ₹26.82 lakh, laptops, sarees, and cookers,” said Palghar Collector and election officer Govind Bodke. The campaigning for the November 20 Assembly polls is concluding at 5 p.m. on Monday (November 18, 2024.)

Assembly Elections: Maharashtra’s battle is between two crorepatis and the poor, says Rahul Gandhi

A total of 22,92,066 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in six Assembly constituencies in Palghar district for which 53 candidates are in the fray. Of the total electorate, 11,87,589 are male voters, 11,04,246 are female voters and 231 are transgenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of polling logistics, there will be 2,274 polling booths across the district, with two deemed critical. Special attention will be given to seven booths, which will be manned by tribal and fishermen community members,” Mr. Bodke said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Maha Vikas Aghadi should have had a CM face during campaign, now we will decide after polls: Uddhav Thackeray

In a bid to ensure a smooth and secure election process, the district administration has mobilised 2,782 police personnel, 2,041 home guards and eight companies of CISF and SRPF.

“A total of 3,870 postal ballots have been cast so far. The district also has 326 service voters, who are eligible to vote through special arrangements,” the district Collector added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US