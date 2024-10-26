ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 22 candidates

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has so far fielded candidates for 121 seats in Maharashtra. File picture used for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released its second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. With this, the party has so far announced candidates for 121 Assembly seats in the State.

The party has fielded Ram Bhadane from the Dhule Rural seat, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti from the Malkapur seat, Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale from Akot and Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal from Akola West.

Among the reserved constituencies, Shyam Ramcharanji Khode will contest from the Washim (Scheduled Castes) seat, Kewalram Tulshiram Kale from Melghat (Scheduled Tribes), Milind Ramji Narote from Gadchiroli (Scheduled Tribes), Harischandra Sakharam Bhoye from Vikramgad (Scheduled Tribes) and Sunil Dnyandev Kamble from Pune Cantonment (Scheduled Castes).

Devyani Suhas Pharande, the incumbent MLA from Nashik Central, has been fielded again from the same seat.

Deorao Vithoba Bhongle has been fielded from Rajura, Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare from Brahmapuri, Karan Sanjay Deotale from Warora and Kumar Uttamchand Ailani from Ulhasnagar.

The party has also nominated Ravindra Dagdu Patil from the Pen constituency, Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasala, Hemant Narayan Rasane from Kasba Peth, Ramesh Kashiram Karad from Latur Rural, Devendra Rajesh Kothe from Solapur City Central, Samadhan Mahadev Authade from Pandharpur, Satyajit Shivajirao Deshmukh from Shirala and Gopichand Kundalik Padalkar from the Jat constituency.

