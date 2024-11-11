 />
Maharashtra Assembly polls: ‘BJP and its allies indulging in corruption; propagating ‘distorted’ history,’ says Supriya Sule

Speaking to reporters, in Pune, ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Supriya Sule said the BJP and its partners have nothing today to talk about the Opposition

Published - November 11, 2024 02:13 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Supriya Sule. File

Supriya Sule. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) [NCP(SP)] working president Supriya Sule on Monday (November 11, 2024) claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were steeped in corruption and accused them of insulting Maharashtra's icons and propagating "distorted" history.

Speaking to reporters, in Pune, ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Ms. Sule said the BJP and its partners have nothing today to talk about the Opposition.

"In the last elections, issues such as corruption were raised by them. Today, they are not doing anything because they themselves are completely engulfed in corruption and the BJP and its allies do not have anything to talk against us," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

On the Mahayuti’s claims that the Opposition MVA has copied the ruling alliance’s schemes such as Ladki Bahin and put them in its manifesto, Ms. Sule said it was the Congress and the NCP which provided the biggest loan waiver to farmers during their tenure in power. “It was the Congress and the NCP which had given a price guarantee for the agriculture produce,” she said.

Asked about the MVA's opponents raising the issue of "urban Naxals" and a "red book" of the Constitution displayed by some Congress leaders in their campaign, Ms. Sule claimed the BJP's mentality is anti-women.

“Their “motormouths” keep on insulting icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she alleged.

"The BJP and its alliance partners have been insulting all these icons and propagating distorted history," Ms. Sule charged. She also claimed that some BJP MPs were threatening women in Kolhapur and added that the Opposition will go to court and also complain to the Election Commission.

Asked about the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir) being raised by the BJP in the State polls campaign, Ms. Sule said they do not have any agenda and have nothing to show.

