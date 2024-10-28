Maharashtra Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav calls for unity against Mahayuti for a 'positive change'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (October 28, 2024) called for forging a collective strategy and making a united effort to oust the Mahayuti alliance from power in Maharashtra in the upcoming Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also slammed the BJP, which is part of the Mahayuti alliance along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and expressed his commitment to defeating the "enemies of Maharashtra and bring about a positive change".

Mr. Yadav, whose party won two seats in the last Maharashtra polls and is eying a bigger share in the seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners, took to social media to share a note addressed to the "dear" people of the state and media persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With your awareness, the Maharashtra Assembly elections will liberate 'Maharashtra' from the BJP's conspiracies of sabotage and its negative politics of communalism. The BJP's negative politics is unable to understand the positive strategy and mutual adjustment of the united opposition. The BJP's conspiracy to slowly destroy Maharashtra's economy has been exposed before the people of Maharashtra," he said in Hindi on X.

The Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP of having destroyed the "historic harmony and brotherhood" of Maharashtra's society as well as the political parties.

"The BJP wants to weaken Maharashtra so much - economically, socially and politically - that the reins of the country's economic leadership can be snatched from Maharashtra and given to someone else," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "political, social and economic consciousness" that has awakened among the people of Maharashtra and mediapersons who protect the State's interests would not allow this ploy of the BJP to succeed.

"The people of Maharashtra will defeat the enemies of Maharashtra's honour, livelihood, employment, trade and business. The tainted and treacherous allies of the BJP will be defeated.

"The BJP's mega-corruption did not spare even the statues of great men. Political patronage was given to those who violated the honour of girls. The combined power of the aware and progressive people of Maharashtra will defeat both the deceit and fraud of BJP," Mr. Yadav said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kannauj Lok Sabha MP also hoped that the impartial media personnel of Maharashtra, endowed with a sense of responsibility, will also play their traditional glorious role of the fourth pillar of democracy and will not only prevent any kind of misleading BJP propaganda from being broadcast, propagated and published but will also refute it out loud.

"The efforts of all such true news-opinion channels, YouTube channels and journalists are commendable, who, despite not being well-equipped, are constantly exposing the 'anti-Maharashtra politics of the BJP' with their indomitable courage," he said.

"A joint and organised political strategy will bring an end to the 'Mahadukhi' period of the BJP-led 'Mahayuti'. Committed and determined to defeat the enemies of Maharashtra and bring about positive change," Mr. Yadav said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.