Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ajit Pawar assures support for Dhangar community; commits to continue 'Ladki Bahini' scheme

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tours Baramati villages, addresses key issues ahead of elections and assures continuation of popular schemes

Updated - November 01, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai, Maharashtra

ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is touring 59 villages in Baramati on Friday (November 1, 2024), starting his visit from Malad village, to address key local issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

During his visit, the Deputy CM discussed the Dhangar reservation issue and assured residents that the government's popular "ladki bahini" scheme would continue, underscoring that no one's reservation would be taken away.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: NCP releases first list, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

When questioned by ANI about Nawab Malik receiving a ticket amid controversy, Mr. Pawar stated, "On the 4th, we will get a clear picture of who will be a candidate or not and from which party. We will get a complete picture by the evening of the 4th."

During his tour, Mr. Pawar addressed several issues, including the Dhangar reservation matter and the Mahayuti's "ladki bahini" scheme. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government's "ladki bahini" scheme, which has been well-received by the public, will continue and that no one's reservation will be taken away.

NCP Ajit Pawar group releases second list; Sana Malik, Zeeshan Siddique to contest from Mumbai

Mr. Pawar then emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the Dhangar community, which has long sought reservation. Currently categorised under the Nomadic Tribes (NT) or Bhatakya Vimukta category, they have a reservation of 3.5%.

Additionally, Mr. Pawar mentioned various schemes implemented for the benefit of Muslim communities and the Dhangar community, including the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana aimed at uplifting nomadic tribes and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provides financial assistance to farmers. Mr. Pawar has focused on the government's commitment to social welfare, economic development, and inclusive growth.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23. Following this year's Lok Sabha elections, Baramati is once again witnessing a contest between the Mr. Pawar family members, with Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, contesting from the NCP, Sharad Pawar faction.

Published - November 01, 2024 12:29 pm IST

