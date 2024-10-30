Maharashtra Assembly elections: AIMIM fields 16 candidates, four in Mumbai

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its list of 16 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. These include sitting MLAs Mufti Ismail Qasmi from Malegaon Central, Faruk Shah Anwar from Dhule, and incumbent MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) East.

In Mumbai, AIMIM has fielded its current Mumbai party chief Raees Lashkaria for Versova, ex-Mumbai chief Faiyaz Ahmad Khan for Byculla, Babita Kanade for Kurla, and Ateeque Ahmad Khan for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. Former Byculla MLA Waris Pathan will contest from Bhiwandi this time.

The party’s Maharashtra vice president Syed Moin is contesting from Nanded South while the party’s women’s wing general secretary Kirti Deepak Dongre is contesting from Nagpur North. Other candidates include Naser Siddiqui (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central), Saif Pathan (Mumbra Kalwa), Farooq Shabdi (Solapur), Mahesh Kamble (Miraj), Samrat Surwade (Murtizapur), and Mohammad Yusuf (Karanja Manora).

AIMIM debuted in Maharashtra during the 2014 election when it contested on 24 seats. It won two seats at the time. In the following Assembly elections in 2019, AIMIM tied up with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and won two of the 44 seats it contested.

AIMIM is one of many other parties in the electoral fray in Maharashtra apart from the two major coalitions vying for power - the Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT), and NCP (SP)). Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is contesting over 100 seats, while the VBA is also contesting similar number of seats. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Maratha Kranti Morcha had fielded 28 candidates of which 16 are in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly will go into the electoral fray on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

