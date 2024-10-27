Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: NCP-Sharad Pawar group announces nine more candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar group has released its third list of nine candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled in November. The list also includes a mix of experienced and new young faces and brings a total of candidates to 76.

The list includes young faces such as Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim) and Siddhi Kadam from Mahol (Solapur) and NCP leaders who have strongholds in their constituencies, including former Minister Ramesh Bang (Hingna), Rahul Kalate, Mohan Bajirao Jagtap, and Atul Wandile (Hinganghat).

The former BJP, party leader Gyayak Patni, son of the late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni candidacy was announced after he joined the NCP (SP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Siddhi Kadam is the daughter of former MLA (2014-2019) Ramesh Kadam from NCP. Both Mr. Patni and Ms. Kadam have political backgrounds.

The announcement of Rajesaheb Deshmukh from Parali (seat) indicates the battle between Maratha vs OBC in the region. NCP Ajit Pawar has field Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde from the same seat.

Anushakti Nagar, Parali, Mohol, and Majalgaon will see NCP(SP) vs Ajit NCP(AP). NCP-SP has announced the name of Fahad Ahmed from the Samajwadi party as their candidate from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar against Sana Malik of NCP Ajit Pawar group.