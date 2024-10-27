GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: NCP-Sharad Pawar group announces nine more candidates

The list includes a mix of experienced and new young faces and brings a total of candidates to 76

Updated - October 27, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
Sharad Pawar. File

Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar group has released its third list of nine candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled in November. The list also includes a mix of experienced and new young faces and brings a total of candidates to 76. 

The list includes young faces such as Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim) and Siddhi Kadam from Mahol (Solapur) and NCP leaders who have strongholds in their constituencies, including former Minister Ramesh Bang (Hingna), Rahul Kalate, Mohan Bajirao Jagtap, and Atul Wandile (Hinganghat). 

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress announces 16 more candidates | Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 23 candidates

The former BJP, party leader Gyayak Patni, son of the late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni candidacy was announced after he joined the NCP (SP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Siddhi Kadam is the daughter of former MLA (2014-2019) Ramesh Kadam from NCP. Both Mr. Patni and Ms. Kadam have political backgrounds. 

The announcement of Rajesaheb Deshmukh from Parali (seat) indicates the battle between Maratha vs OBC in the region. NCP Ajit Pawar has field Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde from the same seat. 

Anushakti Nagar, Parali, Mohol, and Majalgaon will see NCP(SP) vs Ajit NCP(AP). NCP-SP has announced the name of Fahad Ahmed from the Samajwadi party as their candidate from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar against Sana Malik of NCP Ajit Pawar group. 

Published - October 27, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.