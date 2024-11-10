 />
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 202 persons cast votes from home in 18 seats in Thane district

Nearly 202 citizens above 85 and with disabilities ‘home voted’ in Thane for Maharashtra Assembly polls, increasing voter turnout

Published - November 10, 2024 02:24 pm IST - Thane

PTI
A senior citizen casts her vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections through the home voting facility made available for the elderly and people with disabilities at her residence, in Thane, on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

A senior citizen casts her vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections through the home voting facility made available for the elderly and people with disabilities at her residence, in Thane, on Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

“A total of 202 citizens above the age of 85, as well as those facing at least 40% locomotor disabilities, have ‘home voted’ in Thane for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls,” a senior official said on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

“These persons cast their votes on November 8 and 9,” District Collector and Election Officer Ashok Shingare said.

“The 202 citizens comprise 166 above the age of 85 and 36 persons with disabilities (PwDs). This voting-from-home facility is part of a broader initiative by the Election Commission of India to increase turnout. In all, 933 voters from 18 assembly constituencies in Thane district have registered for the home voting facility,” he said.

“The process began on November 8, 2024, and will continue until November 17,” Mr. Shingare added.

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / Election Commission of India

