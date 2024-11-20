 />
Maharashtra Assembly election voting LIVE updates: Voting to take place for all 288 seats

Polling will begin in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m., an election official said

Published - November 20, 2024 06:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling staff check their polling materials at the distribution centre prior to leaving for their respective duties on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur on November 19, 2024.

Polling staff check their polling materials at the distribution centre prior to leaving for their respective duties on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur on November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback. 

Polling will begin in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m., an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23. 

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s use of “Batenge toh katenge” and PM Modi’s “Ek hai toh safe hai” slogans.

Not all the BJP allies supported these slogans. Ajit Pawar, distanced himself from them. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attempted to clarify the meaning of the slogans, leading to confusion within the ruling alliance. 

The MVA alliance countered the ruling combine’s rhetoric by focusing on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution. The opposition aimed to appeal to voters who felt neglected by the government.

  • November 19, 2024 17:19
    Intense battle of alliances, betrayals, and narratives ends in Maharashtra

    The high-octane campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls concluded on Monday (November 18, 2024), setting the stage for polling on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). The battle for control of the 288-member Assembly has seen shifting alliances, ideological clashes, intricate caste equations and emotional appeals, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) being the principal contenders. As many as 4,136 candidates are in the race across 36 districts with over 9.7 crore eligible voters.

    The ruling alliance comprising the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the BJP had run a campaign centred on development and welfare schemes, delivered by a “double-engine sarkar” for the State’s “brighter future”. On the other hand, the MVA comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), is banking on their narrative of discontent and need for change. 

  • November 19, 2024 17:17
    BVA accuses BJP’s Vinod Tawde of cash distribution to party workers

    With just a day left for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, a controversy erupted in the State’s political circles as the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to party workers at a hotel near Mumbai.

    The allegations surfaced after BVA workers released a video claiming that Mr. Tawde was distributing money from a bag at a star hotel in Manvel Pada, Virar. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur alleged that Mr. Tawde was carrying ₹5 crore to ‘distribute it to the voters.’ He said, “I had prior information that Tawde was bringing ₹5 crore. That’s why I asked my workers to keep an eye.” 

  • November 19, 2024 17:16
    Rahul Gandhi mocks PM over ‘Ek hein to safe hein’, reiterates Maharashtra agenda

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’sek hain toh safe hain” (united we are safe) slogan, with posters featuring the map of Dharavi and of Mr. Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani. He was speaking during his only press conference of the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly election, held in Mumbai ahead of polling on Wednesday (November 18, 2024).

    “This is a battle of ideologies. Maharashtra’s battle is between two ‘ crorepatis’ and the poor. A crorepati wants ₹1 lakh crore while we think the youth and poor of Maharashtra need help. Inflation, price rise, poverty, unemployment are the issues,” he said during his press conference at a hotel in the business district of central Mumbai.

  • November 19, 2024 17:15
    Nadda, Gadkari highlight BJP’s development-driven agenda at poll rallies

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sharpened their attacks on the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday (November 18, 2024) while focusing on their narrative of development. 

    Addressing a rally in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Nadda praised the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, claiming it has introduced a new, accountable political culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Our politics is about delivering promises—and going beyond them,” he said. 

  • November 19, 2024 17:14
    Caste, religion, class... all variables matter in Aurangabad

    If the variable “effective number of parties” — which measures the competitive party contestants in any constituency — is considered for all seats in Maharashtra, then the three constituencies of Aurangabad city — its East and Central seats in particular — might be among the top. It is no wonder that when Mohammad, a juice shop owner, is asked about the contestants in the seats, he apologises for his confusion. He mixes up party representatives in the East and Central seats (his voting booth is in the latter) almost as well as he mixes ingredients in the delicious milkshake that he makes.

  • November 19, 2024 17:13
    Rural Vidarbha’s poorer districts may shape poll outcome

    The political landscape of Maharashtra has changed dramatically compared to previous elections. Following the split within two major regional parties and the formation of new alliances with national parties, the stage is set for an interesting contest. While the 2014 Assembly elections tested the individual strengths of all the major players, as they fought separately, and the 2019 elections saw familiar partners reuniting, the 2024 elections venture into uncharted territory.

    When we depict the past vote shares and seats secured by various parties/alliances by dividing the State into various regions and levels of urbanisation, and then compare the 2014 and 2019 Assembly election outcomes with the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, we get insights into some emerging trends. Tables 1A, 2A, and 3A show the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections, 2019 Assembly polls, and 2014 Assembly polls.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:10 am IST

