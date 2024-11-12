ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections: State Congress chief Patole kicks up row with dog jibe at BJP

Updated - November 12, 2024 04:11 pm IST - Akola

Nana Patole, while addressing a public meeting for Congress's candidate from the Akola West constituency, alleged that the BJP has become so arrogant that it calls the OBC community dog

PTI

Congress leader Nana Patole. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has courted a controversy after he asked OBC voters in Akola district if they would vote for the BJP who calls them "kutta" (dog).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patole, while addressing a public meeting in Akola for Congress's candidate from the Akola West constituency on Monday (November 11), alleged that the BJP has become so arrogant that it calls the Other Backward Class community dog.

Also Read: In a fragmented electoral field, parties depend on benefits to appeal to voters

"I want to ask the people belonging to the OBC in Akola district, will you vote for the BJP who calls you kutta (dog)? Now the time has come to make the BJP 'kutta' (dog)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting back at Mr. Patole, the BJP said his remarks reflected the frustration of the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Legacy battles add intriguing twist to the tale of two Senas

The State Congress chief asserted that BJP is working to break the country's unity by showing fear.

He claimed there was a wave of change in Maharashtra, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would lose the election this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said such statements show the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s declining state.

“They are going from disappointment to dejection. Sharad Pawar is saying something, Uddhav Thackeray is verbally abusing the Election Commission, and now Congress is calling the BJP a 'kutta' because opinion polls show that Mahayuti is going to win the elections,” Mr. Somaiya said.

The battle is getting fiercer between the Mahayuti and MVA in the run-up to the November 20 State Assembly election. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant had to eat his words and apologise after he used a derogatory remark against Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US