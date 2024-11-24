Maharashtra Assembly elections: Post Mahayuti’s grand victory, race for Maharashtra CM begins

Post the grand victory of the Mahayuti in the Assembly elections, a discussion around who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra kicked off in the State on Sunday (November 24, 2024). Party MLAs are canvassing for their own party chief to be the Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar voiced support for Eknath Shinde for the chief ministership and said, “Under the leadership of Mr. Shinde, Mahayuti did wonders. So, I believe, he should be given the first claim to be Chief Minister. We also have the same respect for Devendra Fadnavis as they have created a magic.” He said there would be no dispute over the Chief Minister post and the rest would be decided in Delhi.

Mr. Kesarkar expects the oath-taking ceremony to happen on November 25 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Ekanth Shinde-led government’s tenure will end on Tuesday, leaving only 48 hours for the Mahayuti to form the new government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Girish Mahajan backed Mr. Fadnavis for chief ministership citing the 89% strike rate of the BJP, the highest in the alliance. “It is natural to say the BJP has the right over Chief Minister post, 132 MLAs are ours, and the Chief Minister should be a BJP MLA and not Devendra Fadnavis then who?” asked Mr. Mahajan. Should the BJP take a backseat despite having huge numbers, he asked. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed no objection to Mr. Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

The BJP clinched 132 seats, and the Shiv Sena and the NCP managed to nail 57 and 41 seats respectively in the Assembly elections.

NCP leader in Assembly

In another development, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-AP) elected party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the leader of the party in the Assembly on Sunday. Mr. Bhujbal said, “We have elected Ajit Pawar as leader of the party in the Assembly.” At a meeting of the NCP, party leader Anil Patil was reappointed chief whip.

