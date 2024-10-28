Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mahayuti, MVA yet to complete seat-sharing

With just 24 hours remaining for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have still not been able to decide on seat-sharing in nine and 20 seats respectively. A list of 15 candidates was issued by Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde late on Monday night. BJP and Congress sources too claimed that they will release the next list soon. But the internal strife over seat-sharing among the alliance partners has not yet ended. A war of words ensued between Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut yet again, where Mr. Patole gave a ‘loving advice’ to Mr. Raut against speaking to the media on seat-sharing.

Meanwhile, in a massive show of strength, Mr. Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed their nominations from Thane’s Kopri Pachpakhadi and Baramati respectively on Monday (October 28, 2024).

While both the MVA and Mahayuti had earlier denied the possibility of a friendly fight in the coming elections, the picture is different on ground. In Nandgaon, for example, Sameer Bhujbal filed nomination as an independent against Mahayuti’s candidate Suhas Kande, who was given the AB form by Mr. Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The internal dissent within the parties was also on display.

So far, the Congress has declared 99 candidates through four lists. The BJP has also issued four lists and has declared 150 candidates (146 BJP + 4 smaller allies). The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has declared 80 candidates (78 Sena + 2 allies) through three lists, while the Shiv Sena UBT has declared 85 candidates. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has declared 49 candidates and the NCP SP has declared 83 candidates.

Wanga gets emotional

While Mr. Shinde gave tickets to 39 of the 40 rebel MLAs who had broken away from Uddhav Thackeray to join him over two years ago, he did not give ticket to Shrinivas Wanga from Palghar. Mr. Wanga cried during an open interaction on Monday (October 28, 2024), while his family accused Mr. Shinde of failing to keep his word.

It was not just Mr. Wanga who got emotional. After filing his nomination, even Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Ajit Pawar turned sentimental on Monday (October 28, 2024). While admitting that he made a mistake during the Lok Sabha election, he said, “Who broke the family now? My mother had said, do not file nomination against my Dada. He is standing for the election.” He was referring to Sharad Pawar accompanying his nephew Yugendra Pawar who filed nomination against his own uncle in Baramati on Monday (October 28, 2024).

In Thane, the traditional bastion of the Shiv Sena, Mr. Shinde filed his nomination from Kopri Pachpakhadi after a massive show of strength. He claimed that he carried the legacy of the late Anand Dighe, a renowned Sena leader from Thane. To fight him, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Anand Dighe from the same constituency. “The legacy does not come because of blood relations. It comes when someone carries ahead the mantle of the ideology and work of a person. In that sense, Eknath Shinde is the true inheritor of Anand Dighe’s work,” Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the road show of Mr. Shinde, told reporters.

‘Record-breaking election’

Mr. Shinde, who has been representing the seat since its formation in 2009, boarded a decorated chariot waving at hundreds of supporters. He was flanked by his family members who accompanied him even during the nomination filing. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shinde said the coming Assembly election was going to be a record-breaking one. “The massive crowd today is proof that this will be a record-breaking election. This is not just an atmosphere of election but a festival. This is a matter of pride for us,” he told reporters.