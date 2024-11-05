ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and numbers at a glance

Published - November 05, 2024 03:37 pm IST

The upcoming Maharashtra election promises high drama as it pits Sena vs Sena, Pawar vs Pawar, and the ever-present battle of Congress vs BJP. Here’s a look at key polls dates and numbers

The Hindu Bureau

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

New Delhi: The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on October 15, 2024 announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra. According to the polling schedule, the voters from Maharashtra will be casting their ballots on November 20 in single phase and the counting of votes and results will be declared on November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra is expected to witness a dramatic fight between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti Alliance, here’s a look at the key election dates and key numbers.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

All about Maharashtra elections

 The 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s current term ends on November 26 and the State braces for an intense two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Among the 288 seats, 234 are general constituencies, while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Eknath Shinde, Milind Deora among 40 star campaigners from Shiv Sena

Total voters

A total of 47,392 centenarians are among the more than 9.7 crore citizens in Maharashtra who are eligible to vote in the November 20 assembly polls, according to Election Commission data. As per the figures shared by state Chief Electoral Officer, there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, while the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and above (oldest at 109), stood at 47,392. The state has 9,70,25,119 registered voters – 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women and 6,101 of the third gender.

Not ‘kaun banega mukhyamantri’ contest; MVA to name CM pick after polls, says Jairam Ramesh

A look at Key poll events

  • Date of issue of Gazette notification: October 22, 2024
  • Last date for making nominations: October 29, 2024
  • Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30, 2024
  • Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 4, 2024
  • Poll day: November 20, 2024
  • Counting date: November 23, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to start poll campaign on Nov 5, to launch first salvo on Shinde’s ‘rebels’

Polling stations in Maharashtra

  • Total polling stations: 1,00,186
  • Number of locations: 52,789
  • Urban polling booths: 42,604
  • Rural polling booths: 57,582
  • Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 299
  • Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 388
  • Model polling stations: 530
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US