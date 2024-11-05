Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and numbers at a glance

New Delhi: The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on October 15, 2024 announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra. According to the polling schedule, the voters from Maharashtra will be casting their ballots on November 20 in single phase and the counting of votes and results will be declared on November 23.

Maharashtra is expected to witness a dramatic fight between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti Alliance, here’s a look at the key election dates and key numbers.

All about Maharashtra elections

The 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s current term ends on November 26 and the State braces for an intense two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Among the 288 seats, 234 are general constituencies, while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Total voters

A total of 47,392 centenarians are among the more than 9.7 crore citizens in Maharashtra who are eligible to vote in the November 20 assembly polls, according to Election Commission data. As per the figures shared by state Chief Electoral Officer, there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, while the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and above (oldest at 109), stood at 47,392. The state has 9,70,25,119 registered voters – 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women and 6,101 of the third gender.

A look at Key poll events

Date of issue of Gazette notification: October 22, 2024

Last date for making nominations: October 29, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 4, 2024

Poll day: November 20, 2024

Counting date: November 23, 2024

Polling stations in Maharashtra

Total polling stations: 1,00,186

Number of locations: 52,789

Urban polling booths: 42,604

Rural polling booths: 57,582

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 299

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 388

Model polling stations: 530

