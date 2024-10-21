GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra elections 2024: Keen contest on the cards as caste equations shape up ahead of polls
Premium

While the Mahayuti is popular among the upper castes, Marathas, and those who are economically well-off, the MVA seems to be the first choice among Muslims, Buddhists, Adivasis, and farmers.

Updated - October 21, 2024 04:28 am IST

MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

A month before the Maharashtra Assembly election, the way voters from different castes and communities are polarised in the State, it shows that it is going to be a keen contest between the two alliances — the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti.

The Mahayuti is more popular amongst the upper castes, the Marathas, the Other Backward Classes, and Dalits. It seems to be drawing large support among the upper class voters and those who are economically well-off.

The MVA seems to be the first choice among Muslims, who constitute nearly 12% of the total voters in the State.

The MVA also leads among voters belonging to the Buddhist, the neo-Buddhist, and Adivasi communities. It also leads over the Mahayuti among the economically poor and lower classes of voters. The MVA seems to be the first choice among a large number of farmers in Maharashtra.

It is important to note that the Kunbis seem to be equally divided between the two alliances.

As the alliances finalise their candidates and electoral strategies, the social coalitions taking shape assume significance and could well be the deciding factor in the coming polls.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:05 am IST

