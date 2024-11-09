Maharashtra Assembly elections: Jairam Ramesh lashes out BJP on water crisis, caste census

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday (November 9, 2024) said that the Congress government in Telangana is starting its door-to-door caste survey today, spanning over 1.17 crore households.

“Meanwhile, the non-biological PM will be in Vidarbha — which has played such a central role in the struggle for social justice in the country — and will likely be entirely silent on the pressing issue of a caste census and the raising of the cap of 50% on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. Why is the non-biological PM so silent? What is he afraid of?” Mr. Ramesh said in a press statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and numbers at a glance

Jairam Ramesh has charged four questions for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is holding rallies in Nanded and Akola, in Maharashtra, today (November 9, 2024).

“Where does the BJP stand on the issue of a caste census and raising the cap of 50% on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs imposed by the Supreme Court? Will the PM deliver on his promise to put BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan in jail?” added Mr. Ramesh.

“Campaigning in Nanded on March 30, 2014, Mr. Modi had announced that he would send Ashok Chavan to jail “within six months” if he became PM. Ten years later, Ashok Chavan has joined the BJP and been rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat. His daughter is now the BJP’s contestant from Bhokar Assembly seat. Will this prove to be a promise delayed but not denied — or has the BJP Washing Machine cleared Mr. Chavan of any alleged wrongdoing?” he continued. Mr. Ramesh criticised the PM on Indian Railways performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

Railway infrastructure in Nanded division, which serves many areas in Marathwada, has been subjected to blatant neglect by the Modi government. According to data furnished by the South Central Railway (SCR) in 2021, Nanded has only 35km of route electrification and only 83km of track doubling. This puts it at the bottom in terms of electrification and only marginally ahead of the bottom in track doubling compared to other SCR divisions.

“Additionally, it is the only division in its zone that still has 130km of colonial-era metre-gauge tracks. Every election season, Mr. Modi is happy to come to Marathwada and ask for votes but the area never sees the progress and development that he speaks of. Why has crucial railway infrastructure been neglected in Nanded? Does the PM have any real vision for bringing development to the Marathwada region?”

He also raised the water scarcity in Marathwada and said that in 2019, then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a 20,000 to 25,000 crore package to build a water grid from Marathwada that would supply piped drinking water to every village. “Summer this year marked five years of this promise — and it was one of the most water-scarce years that Marathwada has faced. More than 600 villages and 178 hamlets in Marathwada were dependent on water tankers amidst an acute drinking water shortage. Only 19% drinking water was left in reservoirs. What has the BJP done to tackle water scarcity in Marathwada?” he questioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.