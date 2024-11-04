GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Gopal Shetty withdraws Independent nomination from Borivali constituency

Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination from Borivali, Mumbai, after being denied ticket for upcoming elections

Published - November 04, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Independent candidate from Borivali seat, Gopal Shetty holds a rally ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Independent candidate from Borivali seat, Gopal Shetty holds a rally ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a big relief to the BJP, former parliamentarian Gopal Shetty has decided to withdraw his nomination from the Borivali constituency in Mumbai.

Borivali is known to be a BJP bastion. Mr. Shetty had stepped aside for Piyush Goyal during the recent Lok Sabha elections when Mr. Goyal was given a candidature from there.

Mr. Shetty had expected to be rewarded during the Vidhan Sabha elections. He has already been an MP for two terms and an MLA for two terms from the same region.

Fadnavis rubbishes Sharad Pawar's remark about financial aid to ruling party candidates

When the BJP decided to give a ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay for the upcoming elections, he chose to field his nomination as an independent candidate. However, after BJP leader Vinod Tawde met him, he has finally announced that he will withdraw his nomination.

He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, but was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister.

Fadnavis expresses confidence in convincing rebels to stick to the BJP  

Mr. Shetty, a veteran of the Mumbai north region, was MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.

Another BJP rebel, Sweekruti Sharma, from the Andheri East assembly also announced the withdrawal of her nomination.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published - November 04, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election / local elections / regional elections / Mumbai / mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.