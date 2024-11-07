Maharashtra Assembly elections: Four lakh farmer suicides in 20 years but no farm waiver for 10 years in Maharashtra, says CPI (M) leader

Farmers are in the centre of this election just how they were in the Lok Sabha election 2024 and that is the main reason why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a drubbing, said President of the All India Kisan Mahasabha and CPI (M) leader, Ashok Dhawale at The Hindu Poll Arena on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) in Mumbai.

“The anger of onion, soyabean, cotton, sugarcane and milk farmers are spread across Maharashtra. For the last several years Maharashtra has had a very big tragedy of being the number one state in India for being the largest number of farmers suicide and it is not something to be proud of. It is time they hung their heads in shame. From 20 to 22 years, the State has seen at least 4 lakh of farmers suicide,” Dhawale said.

There was a time when soyabean was being sold at ₹11000 per quintal in Maharashtra but when the BJP government started to import soyabean, soyabean was being sold at only ₹4,000 per quintal, he said. “Then, the central government had set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for soyabean for ₹4,892 per quintal that means the soyabean farmer today is losing ₹4,000 per quintal. Similary, MSP for cotton is between ₹7,100 to ₹7,500 per quintal. The cotton farmers are earning less than ₹6,000 per quintal. Similarly, the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane or the dairy industry is not even close to their remunerative price. Maharashtra’s dairy farmers are in lakhs. Earlier the dairy farmers were earning ₹34 per litre and now they are down to ₹24 per litre. The condition of onion farmers is poor since there has been an export ban of onion in Maharashtra. This government allowed the export of onions from Gujarat. The condition of tomatoes is the same,” Mr. Dhawale asserted.

These are some of the important reasons why in spite of all the popular schemes introduced by the Mahayuti government that they are desperately trying to sell in the State, people are aware of the core issues, he said.

“The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is following the same dictates of the central government. Where there are natural calamities, farmers are not even given benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Big leaders in the Mahyuti are responsible for the ₹7,000 crore irrigation scam in Maharashtra,” he asserted.

