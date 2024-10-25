Maharashtra Assembly elections: Final list to be released on October 26, says Congress

The top leadership of the Congress met at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Friday (October 25, 2024) to deliberate on the candidates list for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the final list will be released on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal were among those who attended the meeting. Others present at the meeting of the party's central election committee included Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T.S. Singh Deo, Amee Yajnik, P.L. Punia and K.J. George.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, State Congress chief Nana Patole and other leaders from the State, including Balasaheb Thorat, were also present.

While addressing the media after CEC meeting, Mr. Patole said, “Balasaheb Thorat will meet Uddhav Thackeray again tomorrow (October 26, 2024) regarding seat-sharing. I have also received a letter from NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After all the discussions on a few undecided seats, we will conduct an online CEC meeting tomorrow evening.”

Mr. Gandhi has expressed displeasure over State Congress’ role while negotiating seats with the alliance partners.

“On the basis on merit, Congress should have received more seats, including Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra , and Marathwada. However, we explained him what went during the discussions and he is satisfied with it,” said Mr. Patole.

The Congress leaders reiterated that there is no conflict within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and will be moving forward in the election as a united MVA.

The Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra polls on Thursday (October 24, 2024), fielding Mr. Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri.

The Opposition party has retained 25 incumbent MLAs in its first list of nominees.

The list came a day after the MVA of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that they will contest 85 seats each in the November 20 polls. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut later said there was a consensus on 270 of the 288 seats between the MVA constituents.

In its first list, the Congress has fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner respectively, Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from Dharavi, Amit Deshmukh from Latur City and Dheeraj Deshmukh from Latur Rural.