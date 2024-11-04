GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Eknath Shinde, Milind Deora among 40 star campaigners from Shiv Sena

The list named 40 leaders from their party as their star campaigners

Published - November 04, 2024 08:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Milind Deora

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Milind Deora | Photo Credit: PTI

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday (November 4, 2024) released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections to be held on November 20, 2024.

The list named 40 leaders from their party as their star campaigners. Other than Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, MPs Milind Deora and Naresh Mhaske have been named in the list among others.

Also read | Maharashtra mess: rebellions, multi-cornered fights, lack of issues

The list also includes eight women leaders of the party along with Neelam Gorhe, Manisha Kayande and Sheetal Mhatre.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Mr. Shinde led a rebellion and brought down the MVA government under Mr. Thackeray.

The Maharashtra Assembly election will take place in a single phase on November 20, while the counting of votes is slated to be held on November 23.

