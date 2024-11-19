Maharashtra Assembly elections: BVA accuses BJP’s Vinod Tawde of cash distribution

A day before Maharashtra’s Assembly elections, political tensions soared as the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to party workers at a hotel near Mumbai.

The BJP denied the allegations, but the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticised Mr. Tawde and the BJP for engaging in “cash-for-votes”, “note jihad”, and misuse of the government machinery.

The controversy erupted after BVA workers released a video allegedly showing Mr. Tawde distributing money from a bag at a hotel in Manvel Pada in Virar. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur claimed that ₹5 crore was being distributed to influence voters. “I had prior information about this. That’s why I asked my workers to monitor the situation,” he said.

According to reports, BVA workers confronted Mr. Tawde at the hotel, leading to a tense standoff as supporters from both sides gathered. Mr. Thakur alleged that Mr. Tawde called him multiple times, asking to be allowed to leave but the BVA demanded immediate legal action.

The BVA claimed to have seized a diary from Mr. Tawde’s meeting with BJP leader Rajan Naik, allegedly detailing cash distribution records. “The diary contained names and amounts, confirming our suspicions,” Mr. Thakur said.

Election officials later confirmed seizing ₹9.93 lakh in cash and documents during a raid at the hotel with with two FIRs being registered at the Tulinj police station in connection with incidents. District collector and election officer Govind Bodke said the election department received complaints from BVA that BJP supporters were distributing cash at the hotel. Following the complaint, a team of election officials and police went to the hotel and carried out an inspection, he said. They seized ₹9,93,500 cash and some documents, he added.

MVA leaders called for a thorough Election Commission probe, with Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala demanding Mr. Tawde’s arrest.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP. Mr. Kharge alleged on the social media platform X that the BJP was using “money power” to manipulate the elections. “Modi Ji wants to make Maharashtra ‘safe’ with ‘money power’ and ‘muscle power’! On one hand, there is a deadly attack on the former Home Minister [Anil Deshmukh] of the State, on the other hand, a senior BJP leader is caught red-handed with ₹5 crore in cash,” Mr. Kharge said in a Hindi post on X. “The public will answer this by voting tomorrow,” the Congress president said.

Mr. Gandhi reposted a video posted by the Congress which allegedly showed money being distributed to voters in Palghar. “Modiji, from whose SAFE did these five crores come from? Who looted the public’s money and sent you in the tempo?” he asked on X. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of resorting to corrupt practices in fear of electoral defeat. “This is a serious violation, and the Election Commission must ensure transparency and take strict action,” he said.

Mr. Patole called for stringent action against Mr. Tawde. He alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat in the Assembly elections, is resorting to unethical practices to win votes. “The BJP-Shinde government, aware of its impending defeat, is now trying to buy votes with money earned through corruption. This exposes the true face of the BJP. The Election Commission must take stringent action against both the BJP and Tawde for this blatant violation,” Mr. Patole said.

Congress’ ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP, calling the alleged act “note jihad.” He criticised Mr. Tawde’s role as part of the BJP’s electoral strategies, claiming the incident revealed the party’s reliance on unethical practices. “This is the BJP’s ‘note jihad’ in action. Maharashtra has seen the bundles of cash in the video, and voters will decide tomorrow,” he said.

The Maharashtra State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called on the ECI to act decisively following allegations against Mr. Tawde.

It criticised the BJP for undermining democracy, accusing it of using black money and unethical tactics to sway voters. The party also claimed that tankers carrying cash had entered Maharashtra from Gujarat, particularly affecting tribal and rural constituencies like Dahanu and Kalwan. The Left party, in a statement, demanded a thorough investigation into both the cash scandal and the alleged “hijacking” of a candidate in Dahanu. “The ECI must prove it can safeguard democracy and act against those tarnishing the electoral process,” the statement read.

Tawde, BJP deny allegations; make counterclaims

Meanwhile, Mr. Tawde denied the accusations, stating he was merely attending a meeting. He urged for an impartial investigation by the Election Commission.

Clarifying the events, Mr. Tawde said he was on his way back to Mumbai from Wada when he received a call from local BJP candidate Rajan Naik, inviting him for tea at a hotel in Vasai where party workers were gathered. “When I arrived, discussions naturally revolved around election procedures and precautions to be taken on polling day,” he said.

According to him, the situation escalated unexpectedly when a group of workers from the BVA entered the venue and created a commotion. Mr. Tawde said he immediately contacted BVA’s Mr. Thakur, requesting him to intervene. Both Mr. Thakur and MLA Kshitij Thakur arrived at the hotel, and after discussions, Mr. Tawde left the premises with them in the same car.

“The entire sequence has been captured on CCTV. I was there solely to meet BJP workers and have tea. The allegations of cash distribution are baseless and absurd,” the BJP leader said.

He called on the Election Commission to review the CCTV footage to establish the facts and urged political leaders, including Mr. Gandhi and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, to verify the truth before making accusations. “The truth will come out, and the matter will be clear as day,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP shared a couple of videos on their official X handle, alleging that the staff from Baramati Agro Pvt. Ltd., associated with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, were caught distributing cash in the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. The BJP claimed that the staff possessed detailed lists of voters, amounts of money to be distributed, and even money assigned for liquor distribution.

The BJP has called on the Election Commission to take immediate action against the alleged violations. The BJP criticised NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule silence on the matter. “She should not remain mute on such a serious issue. The Election Commission must ensure accountability,” the party stated.