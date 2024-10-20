ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP names first list of candidates for 99 seats

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from his traditional Nagpur South West seat

PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from his traditional Nagpur South West seat as BJP announces its first list of candidates for 99 seats for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The BJP, on Sunday (October 20, 2024), released its first list of 99 candidates for the election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, fielding Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from his traditional Nagpur South West seat.

The list also includes the names of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, fielded from Kankavli — a seat he currently represents in the Assembly.

The BJP has fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former State president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

The BJP is looking to contest around 150 seats in the State but is involved in tough bargaining with its allies and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

